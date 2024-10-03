Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,975 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 255,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 112,715 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,563,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 317,921 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

