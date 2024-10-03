Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,561.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,562.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,556.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

