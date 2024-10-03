Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

JEPI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

