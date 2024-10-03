Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 209.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 164,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $4,007,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 23.0% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.19.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.