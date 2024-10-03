Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,430,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.