Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBOC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 277,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $5,533,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 15.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

