Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 5,868 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.