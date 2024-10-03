Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

XLG stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

