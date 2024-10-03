Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 893.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

