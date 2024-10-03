Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 353,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zega Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.