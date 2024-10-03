Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives $52.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

