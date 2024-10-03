Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

