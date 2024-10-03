Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,552,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,950,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,781,937.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.15.

NYSE MCD opened at $303.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

