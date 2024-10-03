Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
