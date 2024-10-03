Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.