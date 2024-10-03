Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after acquiring an additional 604,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,167,000 after purchasing an additional 292,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,693 shares of company stock worth $8,489,465. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.