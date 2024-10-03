Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,858,000 after buying an additional 694,630 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $178,361,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $449.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.51 and its 200 day moving average is $387.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

