Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $10,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average is $191.79.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

