Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $6.86 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

IEMG opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

