Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $125.53. The company has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

