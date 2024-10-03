Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,934 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 3,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $411.46. The company has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

