Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 38,420 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,420 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 0.7% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

