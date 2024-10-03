Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 5,200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3,839.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

