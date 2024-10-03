Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Sage Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $897.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $846.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $846.82 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

