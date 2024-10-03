Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Trims Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,344 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

