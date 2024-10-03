Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $64.30

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.30, but opened at $67.01. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 127,040 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

