Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Stuart Paynter Purchases 7,365 Shares

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £19,885.50 ($26,599.12).

Ceres Power Stock Performance

CWR stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 273 ($3.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,678. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.80 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £528.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,271.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.78.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.69) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.