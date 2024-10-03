CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$32,952.64 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.79. 894,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.85. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8685121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Raymond James raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

