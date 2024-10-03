Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 101,519 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,519 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 62.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $113.45 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

