Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 18,544 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.78% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $116.51.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

