Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.