Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,402 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

