Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 118,715 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,715 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $24,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 77.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 256.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 197,073 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,573,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,296,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

