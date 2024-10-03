Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

