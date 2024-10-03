Cetera Investment Advisers Has $28.93 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $486.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.70.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

