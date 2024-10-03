Cetera Investment Advisers Has $29.19 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $29,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.49. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.