Cetera Investment Advisers Has $29.72 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $24,048,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

