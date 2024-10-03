Cetera Investment Advisers Has $30.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $30,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after buying an additional 484,087 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $259.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.81.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

