Cetera Investment Advisers Has $34.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $168.26. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

