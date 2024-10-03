Cetera Investment Advisers Has $35.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $35,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $132.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

