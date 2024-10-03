Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.62% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 49,660 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 141,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

