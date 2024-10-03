Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $30,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

