Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 274,987 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,987 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 661,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,737 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 178,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

