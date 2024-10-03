Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

