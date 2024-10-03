Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 129 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $612.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $609.50 and its 200 day moving average is $582.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

