Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,776 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $32,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after buying an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS PAVE opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

