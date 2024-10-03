Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $324,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,104,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 348,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $279.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $6,670,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 651.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Paycom Software by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Paycom Software by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

