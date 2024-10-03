Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton Sells 90,000 Shares

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.61 ($4.56), for a total value of A$594,900.00 ($410,275.86).

Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 97,331 shares of Challenger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.22 ($4.29), for a total transaction of A$605,398.82 ($417,516.43).

Challenger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Challenger Increases Dividend

About Challenger

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.11%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

