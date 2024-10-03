Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $192.90 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

