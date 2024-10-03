Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

NYSE GTLS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.42. 414,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

